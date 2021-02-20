United Renewable Energy Co (URE, 聯合再生) plans to build more than half of the nation’s solar panel modules this year, the company said yesterday.
In a statement, the nation’s biggest solar module supplier said that it has secured new government solar farm projects through open bidding.
The firm said it has secured module supply contracts for a 120 megawatt (MW) aquaculture/solar project in Tainan, a 100MW project on sunken land in Pingtung County and a 70MW project on an island off Yunlin County.
Photo copied by Chen Kuan-pei, Taipei Times
After missing the quota for increased solar capacity last year by 0.68 gigawatts (GW), the government’s new goal for new added solar capacity is 2GW.
“URE has already closed several leading projects and looks to secure 50 percent of the government’s current open project bids,” the company said in a statement yesterday.
To cope with rising demand, the company said it plans to add more than 500MW of solar module capacity this year.
URE last year seized a 40 percent share of the nation’s 1.5GW solar power market, which has helped boost its consolidated revenue to NT$12.5 billion (US$441.1 million), more than twice that of its closest rival, Taiwan Solar Energy Corp (TSEC, 元晶太陽能), it said.
URE supplied solar modules used in an operation in Tainan’s Cigu District (七股), which has an installed capacity of 195MW, making it the biggest solar project in Taiwan. Its solar modules are also used in solar projects in Pingtung, Yunlin and Chiayi counties, it said.
In addition to power generation performance, URE developed photovoltaic panels to withstand uniquely challenging conditions, the company said.
“We had to come up with products that are extremely salt-resistant and suitable for challenging conditions such as salt fields and aquaculture/solar projects,” it said, adding that it is working with the Industrial Technology Research Institute to ensure its panels do not leak toxins.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted