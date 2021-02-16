Taisugar land set to be developed for industry

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) aims to develop 423 hectares of land currently held by Taiwan Sugar Corp (Taisugar, 台糖) for industrial use by the end of the year, the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB, 工業局) said yesterday.

Five parcels of Taisugar land in Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung will need to undergo environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and have the necessary infrastructure put in place by the end of the year, IDB Deputy Director-General Yang Chih-ching (楊志清) yesterday told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The land will be rented to businesses seeking to establish or re-establish manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, Yang said.

The COVID-19 crisis and the US-China trade spat have prompted a rush of manufacturers seeking to relocate from China. While many have chosen to set up shop in Southeast Asia on larger land parcels with cheaper labor, the ministry has made a coordinated attempt to provide suitable land to attract manufacturers in Taiwan.

“It will take time,” said Yang, adding that since businesses are picky when it comes to location, “we have to provide them with well-developed parcels with the proper infrastructure in place.”

Once the parcels have been developed, they will be rented out, but not sold, Yang said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ InvesTaiwan Service Center provides “matchmaking” services for businesses looking for manufacturing sites, interim spokeswoman Nicole Chen (陳明珠) said.

“Whether or not you are a returning Taiwanese business or a foreign business wanting to set up Taiwanese manufacturing, we will help you find a suitable site,” Chen said.

In addition to the 423 hectares of former Taisugar land to be developed by the end of the year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is working with the Ministry of Science and Technology to create new industrial parks to house new businesses at lower rates than are available on the private market.

However, sometimes demands from businesses can be unrealistic, Chen said.

“They want the best location and for very little money,” Chen said. “I ask them, ‘Where can you find land like that? I’ll go buy some myself.’”