Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) on Tuesday posted consolidated revenue of NT$35.33 billion (US$1.24 billion) for last month, its second-highest monthly revenue on record.

Thanks to growth in mobile computing, the Internet of Things and smart applications, revenue rose 78.29 percent from a year earlier and 8.96 percent from December last year.

The company last month forecast that its first-quarter revenue would reach NT$96.4 billion to NT$104.1 billion, flat or up 8 percent from last quarter.

It forecast that revenue from 5G chips would surpass that from 4G chips for the first time this quarter.

The Hsinchu-based company said that global 5G smartphone shipments would likely expand to 500 million units this year, more than doubling from last year’s 200 million units.

SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) said that Mediatek would likely ship 165 million 5G chips this year on the back of global handset recovery and China’s 5G development.

In the foundry service industry, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) reported that its consolidated revenue grew 17.05 percent to NT$2.78 billion last month from NT$2.38 billion a year earlier.

Last month’s revenue was the lowest in six months, down 7.31 percent month-on-month, Vanguard said.

The Hsinchu-based foundry service provider specializes in LCD driver ICs and logic ICs, as well as power management ICs and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Vanguard chief financial officer Amanda Huang (黃慧蘭) attributed the decline to unfavorable foreign exchange rates and lower output due to the annual maintenance of manufacturing equipment.

The company last week projected that revenue would this quarter climb to a new high of NT$8.9 billion to NT$9.3 billion, representing a quarterly growth of 2.06 to 6.76 percent from NT$8.72 billion last quarter.

In the IC packaging and testing industry, ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) posted an increase in revenue of 30.3 percent to NT$40.85 billion last month from NT$31.34 billion a year earlier.

The figure was the highest-ever for January, despite a contraction of 18.8 percent from NT$31.34 billion in December last year.

Revenue from its core chip assembly and testing service expanded 13.6 percent annually to NT$24.85 billion last month, from NT$21.88 billion last year. On a monthly basis, revenue dropped 2.1 percent from NT$25.39 billion.

Powertech Technology Inc (力成科技), the world’s largest provider of memorychip packaging and testing services, reported that its revenue dropped to NT$6.09 billion last month, compared with NT$6.34 billion a year earlier and NT$6.19 billion in December last year.

The company projected that revenue for this quarter would slide slightly from NT$19.02 billion last quarter, due to seasonal weakness and customers’ inventory adjustments, before rebounding next month.