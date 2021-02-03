Three jackpots of NT$20 million (US$704,548) each and more than 600 other prizes in a limited edition of the Lunar New Year scratch card game are still in the pool, Taiwan Lottery Corp (台灣彩券) said yesterday.
Of the 737 prizes, each worth more than NT$1 million, only 97 have been drawn, Taiwan Lottery general manager Tsai Kuo-chi (蔡國基) told a news conference in Taipei.
Among the 640 prizes still up for grabs are three NT$20 million jackpots and four NT$10 million prizes, he said.
Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times
NT$10 MILLION CLAIMED
One person in New Taipei City’s Ruifang District (瑞芳) recently walked away with NT$10 million, in the limited-edition Lunar New Year scratch lotto, which has 16 new games, Tsai said.
Meanwhile, the company yesterday launched five new cards in the scratch lotto, which is part of the national Public Welfare Lottery that raises funds to help the underprivileged.
