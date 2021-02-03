People walk among sculptures at the Rice Straw Art Festival in Hualien County’s Fuli Township yesterday, the first day of the annual event. Twenty installations are on display, including giant sculptures of gorillas and hippos, cows, monkeys, penguins and swans, said the Fuli Township Farmers’ Association, which organizes the event. The festival runs through the end of April in Luoshan Village.
Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia