Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday released its first-generation electric vehicle (EV) developer tool, “Evkit,” as part of the company’s ongoing venture into the development of electric cars.
The tool, presented online, “will provide autonomous-driving developers an easily accessible interface to control the dynamics of the platform, and assist in system design and validation to vastly reduce development cost,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said in an open letter to alliance members.
In addition to releasing the tool, Cheng announced that the alliance would host its first partner conference next month, while calling on more companies to join the “open and self-sustainable technology platform” set to become an “indispensable force in the global EV industry.”
In February last year, Hon Hai announced a joint venture with the Yulon Group (裕隆集團), which is scheduled to start rolling out electric vehicles within two years.
Under the partnership, Yulon subsidiary Hua-Chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co (華創車電) is focusing on design, while the alliance would provide hardware and software to other automakers for EV development.
Hon Hai said that the platform would become the “Android of the electric car industry.”
About 500 companies have joined the alliance, including Arm Ltd, Siemens Industry Software Ltd, GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd, Drimaes Inc, the Automotive Research & Testing Center and the Industrial Technology Research Institute.
Hon Hai is hoping to hold a 10 percent share in the global electric vehicle market by 2025 to 2027.
