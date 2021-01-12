Poultry imports from Lithuania banned due to flu

Staff writer, with CNA





The government has removed Lithuania from its list of nations free of avian influenza and has banned live poultry imports from the European country after an outbreak was confirmed at a poultry farm, the Council of Agriculture said yesterday.

Importing live birds or eggs used for breeding purposes from Lithuania has been banned with immediate effect, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

The ban should not have any effect on local supplies of poultry, as Taiwan does not currently import live birds from the European nation, the bureau said.

The government’s announcement came after Lithuania reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus among poultry to the World Organization for Animal Health on Friday last week.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture reported an outbreak in the city of Kaunas that killed 22 birds in a yard, with the remaining five birds being culled, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Deputy Director-General Hsu Jung-pin (徐榮彬) said.

Avian influenza viruses are most common during the fall and winter.

Outbreaks of the disease have also been reported among poultry or wild birds in a number of other nations, including Japan, South Korea, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Slovakia, Iran, Italy, Croatia, Russia and China.