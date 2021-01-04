Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped US$34,000, just weeks after passing another major milestone.
The currency gained as much as 7.8 percent to US$34,182.75, before slipping to about US$33,970 as of 3:05pm yesterday in Singapore. It advanced almost 50 percent last month, when it breached US$20,000 for the first time.
The latest gains top an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset, which rebounded sharply after a severe crash in March last year that saw it lose 25 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
The currency “will be on the road to US$50,000 probably in the first quarter of 2021,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and cofounder of Nexo in London, which bills itself as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency lender.
Institutional investors returning to their desks this week will likely boost prices further after retail buying over the holidays, he said.
Bitcoin has increasingly been “embraced in more global investment portfolios as holders expand beyond tech geeks and speculators,” Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone wrote in a note last month.
Proponents of the currency have also seized on the narrative that the coin could act as a store of wealth amid supposed rampant money printing by central banks, even as inflation remains mostly muted.
Bitcoin should eventually climb to about US$400,000, Guggenheim Investments chief investment officer Scott Minerd told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Dec. 16 last year.
Still, there are reasons to be cautious, partly because cryptocurrencies remains a thinly traded market.
Bitcoin slumped as much as 14 percent on Nov. 26 amid warnings that the asset class was overdue for a correction. A big run-up in price in 2017 was followed by an 83 percent rout that lasted a year.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA