BANKING

Mortgage rates remain low

The home mortgage rates of five major state-run banks last month fell 0.006 percentage points month-on-month to 1.361 percent, due to fierce competition among banks and beneficial rates offered to first-time home buyers, data released yesterday by the central bank showed. New home loans offered by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) increased to NT$57.954 billion (US$2.03 million), up NT$6.71 billion from the previous month and the highest this year, the data showed. The average interest rate for new loans offered by the banks rose to 1.256 percent, up from 1.222 percent in October, which the central bank mainly attributed to increasing loan demand by firms wanting funds for working capital and capital expenditure.

MANUFACTURING

TSMC’s US plant approved

The Investment Commission on Tuesday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned chip plant in Arizona — the largest overseas investment by a Taiwanese company in nearly eight years. Early this month, the company set up TSMC Arizona Corp with US$30 million and applied for a capital increase of US$3.47 billion — a total investment of about US$3.5 billion for the planned 5-nanometer 12-inch chip plant, the commission said. TSMC is scheduled to start producing chips at the plant in the first half of 2024 to meet strong demand for advanced chips in the North American market, it said. TSMC had said that it expects the project to create about 1,900 jobs over five years.

TECHNOLOGY

iPhone tops local market

Apple Inc last month grabbed more than half of local smartphone sales, thanks to the launch of the iPhone 12 series, industry statistics released yesterday showed. Apple’s smartphone sales rose to 620,000 units, up from 567,000 units in October, giving Apple a 55.5 percent market share by sales volume, up from 37.8 percent in October, data showed. Trailing Apple in sales volume were Samsung Electronics Co at 15.6 percent, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) at 7.5 percent, Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) at 5.6 percent and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓) at 5.1 percent, while HTC Corp (宏達電) came in sixth with a 2 percent market share, the data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Laptops spark local growth

Companies in the local electronics connector industry, such as Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子) and Lotes Co Ltd (嘉澤), are expected to benefit from buoyant demand for laptops in the first quarter of next year, with the shipment of Chromebooks used for health applications helping to avoid a low-season effect, SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) said in a note last week. “Notebook computer shipments are likely to be better than expected, and momentum looks sustainable for the short term, based on our recent check of supply chains,” SinoPac said. “With Chromebooks spearheading the growth, shipment volume of Type C connectors, laptop board-to-board connectors and laptop flexible printed circuit connectors will remain strong,” it added. In addition, laptop assembly volume remains high, buoyed this quarter by shipments of Chromebooks to Dell Inc, HP Inc and Lenovo Group Inc (聯想), and next quarter by shipments to Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Acer Inc (宏碁), SinoPac said.