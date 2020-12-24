BANKING
Mortgage rates remain low
The home mortgage rates of five major state-run banks last month fell 0.006 percentage points month-on-month to 1.361 percent, due to fierce competition among banks and beneficial rates offered to first-time home buyers, data released yesterday by the central bank showed. New home loans offered by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) increased to NT$57.954 billion (US$2.03 million), up NT$6.71 billion from the previous month and the highest this year, the data showed. The average interest rate for new loans offered by the banks rose to 1.256 percent, up from 1.222 percent in October, which the central bank mainly attributed to increasing loan demand by firms wanting funds for working capital and capital expenditure.
MANUFACTURING
TSMC’s US plant approved
The Investment Commission on Tuesday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned chip plant in Arizona — the largest overseas investment by a Taiwanese company in nearly eight years. Early this month, the company set up TSMC Arizona Corp with US$30 million and applied for a capital increase of US$3.47 billion — a total investment of about US$3.5 billion for the planned 5-nanometer 12-inch chip plant, the commission said. TSMC is scheduled to start producing chips at the plant in the first half of 2024 to meet strong demand for advanced chips in the North American market, it said. TSMC had said that it expects the project to create about 1,900 jobs over five years.
TECHNOLOGY
iPhone tops local market
Apple Inc last month grabbed more than half of local smartphone sales, thanks to the launch of the iPhone 12 series, industry statistics released yesterday showed. Apple’s smartphone sales rose to 620,000 units, up from 567,000 units in October, giving Apple a 55.5 percent market share by sales volume, up from 37.8 percent in October, data showed. Trailing Apple in sales volume were Samsung Electronics Co at 15.6 percent, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) at 7.5 percent, Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) at 5.6 percent and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓) at 5.1 percent, while HTC Corp (宏達電) came in sixth with a 2 percent market share, the data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Laptops spark local growth
Companies in the local electronics connector industry, such as Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子) and Lotes Co Ltd (嘉澤), are expected to benefit from buoyant demand for laptops in the first quarter of next year, with the shipment of Chromebooks used for health applications helping to avoid a low-season effect, SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) said in a note last week. “Notebook computer shipments are likely to be better than expected, and momentum looks sustainable for the short term, based on our recent check of supply chains,” SinoPac said. “With Chromebooks spearheading the growth, shipment volume of Type C connectors, laptop board-to-board connectors and laptop flexible printed circuit connectors will remain strong,” it added. In addition, laptop assembly volume remains high, buoyed this quarter by shipments of Chromebooks to Dell Inc, HP Inc and Lenovo Group Inc (聯想), and next quarter by shipments to Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Acer Inc (宏碁), SinoPac said.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,