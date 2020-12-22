Fubon Financial rejects rumors on Jih Sun deal

SPECULATION: Fubon Financial said if it wanted to help Tomorrow Holding dispose of its assets, it would have acquired it directly, instead of going through Jih Sun

Staff writer, with CNA





Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday dismissed speculation that its bid to acquire smaller rival Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) is aimed at helping a Chinese shareholder dispose of his assets for cash.

Fubon Financial said in a statement that before it announced a tender offer on Friday to acquire Jih Sun, it had never made any contact with either of Jih Sun’s two majority shareholders — Japan’s Shinsei Bank and Hong Kong-based Capital Target Ltd (建群投資).

Capital Target is reportedly owned by Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), head of the Chinese conglomerate Tomorrow Holding Ltd (明天控股).

The Fubon Financial Holding Co headquarters is pictured in Taipei on Dec. 20, 2011. Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

The financial terms of the acquisition deal are fair to all Jih Sun shareholders, no matter whether they are majority or minority shareholders, Fubon Financial said, assuring that the acquisition process would be transparent.

Earlier, local media cited Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) as saying she suspected that Fubon Financial’s buy-in deal was planned to help Xiao dispose of his assets by transferring his stake in Jih Sun from Capital Target to Fubon Financial.

Kao said that as Fubon Financial has considerable investments in China, the company would have no choice but to yield to pressure from China.

She has asked the Financial Supervisory Commission to investigate whether Capital Target is backed by Chinese funding.

Local Chinese-language media have reported that Shinsei Bank and Capital Target own 35.49 percent and 24.09 percent stakes in Jih Sun respectively.

Fubon Financial said that the acquisition has nothing to do with Tomorrow Holding, adding that even if the company wanted to help Tomorrow Holding dispose of its assets for cash, it would have simply bought it directly instead of via Jih Sun through a tender offer.

Fubon Financial also said the largest shareholder of Xiamen City Commercial Bank (廈門商銀), in which the company has invested, is China’s Xiamen city government, and the largest shareholder of China’s Harbin Bank (哈爾濱銀行), in which Fubon Financial’s wholly owned subsidiary Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) has a stake, is the Harbin city government, so its investments in China are irrelevant to Tomorrow Holding.

Under the tender offer, Fubon Financial would acquire a 50.01 percent stake in Jih Sun for NT$24.53 billion (US$860 million), or NT$13 per share.

The offer has been approved by the commission and must be completed before Feb. 1.

If the tender offer to buy a minimum stake of 50 percent in Jih Sun proceeds, Fubon Financial aims to try to acquire the remaining stake to bring its rival completely under its corporate umbrella.

The total cost of the deal would be about NT$49 billion.