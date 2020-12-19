The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) has adjusted upward its forecast for economic growth for this year and next year, with the strength in exports this year giving way to stronger domestic demand next year.
CIER yesterday forecast that the economy would grow 2.38 percent this year and 3.73 percent next year, up from its October estimates of 1.76 percent and 3.42 percent respectively.
The economy hit bottom in the second quarter, when it was dragged down by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the spread of the virus under control in Taiwan, the domestic economy gradually recovered in the third quarter and is set to register a “V-shaped” recovery, CIER vice president Wang Jiann-chyuan (王健全) said.
Photo: Wu Jia-ying, Taipei Times
The economy’s higher-than-expected growth this year would largely be driven by robust exports, but the main engine of growth next year would shift to robust domestic demand and consumption, Wang said.
However, attention should be paid to several trends expected to emerge in the post-pandemic era, such as “deglobalization” (encouraging investment and manufacturing closer to the target market), “debureaucraticization” (strengthening public governance and efficiency), and a more dominant digital economy, he said.
At the same time, Taiwan should try to assist its companies in upgrading their operations and rebuilding their supply chains to align with global trends, helping to make businesses the pillars of the domestic economy, Wang said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to