Tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) offered facial-recognition software that could enable users to identify Uighurs, a report said, becoming the latest Chinese company embroiled in the Beijing’s controversial treatment of the Muslim minority.
Alibaba’s Web site for its cloud-computing business showed how clients could use the software to detect the facial features of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities within images and videos, the New York Times (NYT) reported.
The references, later removed by Alibaba, appeared on Web pages seen by US-based surveillance research firm IPVM and shared with the newspaper, the Times said.
Photo: Reuters
The report said that the function was only used in a testing capacity and was never offered beyond that, which an Alibaba Cloud spokeswoman confirmed in a statement to reporters yesterday.
“The ethnicity mention refers to a feature/function that was used within a testing environment during an exploration of our technical capability. It was never used outside the testing environment,” she said.
An archived record of the technology (perma.cc/9ZUV-UD2F) showed that it could perform such tasks as “glasses inspection,” “smile detection,” whether the subject is “ethnic” and, specifically: “Is it Uighur.”
Consequently, if a Uighur livestreams a video on a Web site signed up to Cloud Shield, the software could detect that the user is Uighur and flag the video for review or removal, IPVM researcher Charles Rollet told Reuters.
IPVM said mention of Uighurs in the software disappeared near the time it published its report.
Just last week, IPVM said that Huawei Technologies Co (華為) had been involved in testing facial-recognition software that could send alerts to police when it recognized Uighur faces.
Huawei has denied the claims, but two days later, Barcelona’s World Cup-winning soccer player Antoine Griezmann said he was ending an endorsement deal with Huawei over the revelation.
China has come under intense international criticism over its policies in Xinjiang, where rights groups say as many as 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in internment camps.
Beijing calls the camps vocational training centers aimed at stamping out terrorism and improving job opportunities.
Surveillance spending in Xinjiang has risen sharply in recent years, with facial recognition, iris scanners, DNA collection and artificial intelligence deployed across the region.
Additional reporting by Reuters
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to