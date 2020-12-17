EQUITIES
MSCI drops Chinese stocks
MSCI Inc became the third index provider to delete some Chinese stocks from its benchmarks, after US President Donald Trump’s administration banned US investments in companies with links to the Chinese military. The firms include China Railway Construction Corp (中國鐵建), China Spacesat Co (中國東方紅衛星), China Communications Construction Co (中國交建), CRRC Corp (中國中車), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視), Dawning Information Industry Co (曙光資訊) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際), it said in a statement late on Tuesday. The deletions are to take effect at the Jan. 5 close. MSCI’s decision follows similar moves by FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones this month.
GARMENTS
Shandong Ruyi defaults
A troubled Chinese clothing company has defaulted on two domestic bonds in 24 hours, in the latest sign of financial stress among the nation’s weaker private firms. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co (山東如意集團) has not wired funds for coupon payment on a 1 billion yuan (US$153 million) bond due on Tuesday, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Clearing House. The company cited tight liquidity for missing the payment. It failed to repay principal and interest on a separate 1 billion yuan note due on Monday.
JAPAN
Exports slump 4 percent
Exports fell more than 4 percent from a year earlier last month, despite an uptick in trade with China, customs data released yesterday showed. Outbound shipments of vehicles, semiconductors and other manufactured items showed the biggest declines. Imports fell by a larger margin of 11 percent, led by plunges in purchases of food, oil, coal and gas. That left a global trade surplus of ￥366.77 billion (US$3.55 billion). Exports to China rose 3.8 percent, which was weaker than the 10 percent jump in October. Imports from China climbed nearly 7 percent. Exports to the US fell 2.5 percent, while imports sank 14 percent.
SAUDI ARABIA
Nation plans spending cuts
The kingdom said its spending plans for next year would be expansionary, as it leans more heavily on government-controlled funds to make up for cuts to a Ministry of Finance budget battered by a decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. It would stick to its plan to cut spending by 7.3 percent next year after its deficit widened dramatically this year, an annual budget statement released on Tuesday showed. Spending is projected at 990 billion riyals (US$264 billion). Revenue is expected to rise to 849 billion riyals. The budget deficit is expected to narrow to 141 billion riyals, or 4.9 percent of economic output, from nearly 300 billion riyals, or 12 percent of GDP, this year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Eli Lilly upbeat on revenue
Shares of Eli Lilly & Co rose on Tuesday after the drugmaker laid out a better-than-expected revenue forecast and plans to buy a young firm developing a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment. The maker of diabetes treatments expects revenue ranging from US$26.5 billion to US$28 billion next year. That is due partially to an expected US$1 billion to US$2 billion in sales from COVID-19 treatments, one of which received government approval for emergency use last month. It also expects sales from products like the diabetes treatment Trulicity and the cancer treatment Verzenio to help sales growth.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to