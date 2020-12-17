World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EQUITIES

MSCI drops Chinese stocks

MSCI Inc became the third index provider to delete some Chinese stocks from its benchmarks, after US President Donald Trump’s administration banned US investments in companies with links to the Chinese military. The firms include China Railway Construction Corp (中國鐵建), China Spacesat Co (中國東方紅衛星), China Communications Construction Co (中國交建), CRRC Corp (中國中車), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視), Dawning Information Industry Co (曙光資訊) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際), it said in a statement late on Tuesday. The deletions are to take effect at the Jan. 5 close. MSCI’s decision follows similar moves by FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones this month.

GARMENTS

Shandong Ruyi defaults

A troubled Chinese clothing company has defaulted on two domestic bonds in 24 hours, in the latest sign of financial stress among the nation’s weaker private firms. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co (山東如意集團) has not wired funds for coupon payment on a 1 billion yuan (US$153 million) bond due on Tuesday, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Clearing House. The company cited tight liquidity for missing the payment. It failed to repay principal and interest on a separate 1 billion yuan note due on Monday.

JAPAN

Exports slump 4 percent

Exports fell more than 4 percent from a year earlier last month, despite an uptick in trade with China, customs data released yesterday showed. Outbound shipments of vehicles, semiconductors and other manufactured items showed the biggest declines. Imports fell by a larger margin of 11 percent, led by plunges in purchases of food, oil, coal and gas. That left a global trade surplus of ￥366.77 billion (US$3.55 billion). Exports to China rose 3.8 percent, which was weaker than the 10 percent jump in October. Imports from China climbed nearly 7 percent. Exports to the US fell 2.5 percent, while imports sank 14 percent.

SAUDI ARABIA

Nation plans spending cuts

The kingdom said its spending plans for next year would be expansionary, as it leans more heavily on government-controlled funds to make up for cuts to a Ministry of Finance budget battered by a decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. It would stick to its plan to cut spending by 7.3 percent next year after its deficit widened dramatically this year, an annual budget statement released on Tuesday showed. Spending is projected at 990 billion riyals (US$264 billion). Revenue is expected to rise to 849 billion riyals. The budget deficit is expected to narrow to 141 billion riyals, or 4.9 percent of economic output, from nearly 300 billion riyals, or 12 percent of GDP, this year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Eli Lilly upbeat on revenue

Shares of Eli Lilly & Co rose on Tuesday after the drugmaker laid out a better-than-expected revenue forecast and plans to buy a young firm developing a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment. The maker of diabetes treatments expects revenue ranging from US$26.5 billion to US$28 billion next year. That is due partially to an expected US$1 billion to US$2 billion in sales from COVID-19 treatments, one of which received government approval for emergency use last month. It also expects sales from products like the diabetes treatment Trulicity and the cancer treatment Verzenio to help sales growth.