Employers expect to issue year-end bonuses equivalent to 1.11 months of wages on average, the lowest in nine years, amid the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released on Monday showed.
Citing the survey, which was conducted from Nov. 25 to Wednesday last week, online job bank yes123 said that this year’s figure was down from 1.31 months in a similar poll conducted last year and was the lowest seen since 2011, when the average bonus was 1.08 months’ salary.
A second survey, also conducted from Nov. 25 to Wednesday last week by yes123, found that only 55.9 percent of employees polled expect to receive year-end bonuses, down sharply from 67.8 percent a year earlier.
Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Taipei Times
That is the lowest since the job bank launched the annual poll in 2013.
Only 17.2 percent of those employees who expect to receive year-end bonuses said that the amount would increase from a year earlier.
The pandemic has cost certain local industries dearly, leading to an increase in the number of workers on furlough, as well as layoffs, yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.
“Sentiment in the local job market has been dampened by the pandemic, so it is no surprise that expectations for year-end bonuses weakened among employers, as well as employees,” Yang said.
Taiwanese businesses tend to issue year-end bonuses as an incentive before the Lunar New Year holiday, which next year will be in mid-February.
At the top of the list of industries set to give bonuses in yes123’s first survey, employers in the financial/insurance and accounting industry expect to give an average 2.5 months of wages as bonuses, up from 2.4 months a year earlier and ahead of the technology information industry (1.89 months), the medical care and biotech industry (1.56 months), the old-economy manufacturing sector (1.5 months) and the construction and property industry (1.45 months).
Companies in the mass communications, public relations and advertising industries expect to give bonuses worth only 0.5 months of wages, down from 0.57 months a year earlier, followed by the culture and education industry (0.67 months), and the hospitality, tourism and leisure industry (0.75 months).
The tourism industry has been dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic, which has forced the government to impose strict border controls, causing the number of tourists to plummet.
The first survey collected 966 valid questionnaires from employers, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 3.15 percentage points, while the second poll collected 1,320 valid questionnaires from employees, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points, the company said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over