Reddit Inc has acquired the TikTok-like app Dubsmash, both companies said on Sunday, as big tech moves to carve out territory in the lucrative short-form video-sharing market.
In a statement, Reddit said it had been drawn to Dubsmash — which reports more than a billion video views per month — because of its commitment to diversity and promoting under-represented voices.
“Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep-rooted respect for how communities come together,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said.
Photo: Bloomberg
“Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions,” he added.
News of the deal comes as big tech scrambles to acquire space in the massive video-sharing app market following the success of TikTok, which is now under sustained pressure from the US government over its Chinese ownership.
Dubsmash, which allows users to lip-synch to popular music or dance along to their favorite songs, has been described by tech press as the “No. 2” video-sharing app online.
Neither company has disclosed how much Reddit paid for Dubsmash, although the tech news Web site The Information earlier this year reported that a similar offer from Facebook Inc had been in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Facebook later opted to develop its own TikTok-like platform, known as “Reels,” as did popular video messaging service Snapchat.
Dubsmash clawed its way back from the brink of collapse following brief success in 2017, with executives rebuilding the company from scratch to become one of the Web’s top video sharing platforms.
Its rapid rise has not been without hiccups, and last year the company was subject to a massive data breach when hackers obtained and then shared online the details of about 162 million accounts.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of