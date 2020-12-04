Ten win NT$10m in lottery

Staff writer, with CNA





Ten people won the NT$10 million (US$348,821) special prize in the September-to-October uniform invoice lottery, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Among the winners, six had spent less than NT$100 to obtain a receipt to win the top prize, including one who spent only NT$35 on a drink in a Taoyuan-based drink shop, ChangeCha (成助茶).

Sixteen people won the grand prize of NT$2 million.

September-to-October uniform invoices are pictured in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times

The winning number for the NT$10 million prize was 42024723, and the NT$2 million grand prize number was 64157858.

The winning numbers for the first prize of NT$200,000 were 68550826, 84643124 and 46665810, while the numbers for the NT$200 prize were 651 and 341, the ministry said.

The prizes can be claimed from Sunday to March 5 next year, the ministry said.

As for the July-to-August uniform invoice lottery, six winners of the NT$10 million special prize and 10 for the NT$2 million prize have yet to claim their winnings, the ministry said, adding that the deadline for claiming the money is Jan. 5.

The uniform invoice lottery system, which draws winning numbers every two months, is aimed at encouraging people to collect their receipts as part of the ministry’s efforts to prevent tax evasion by retailers.