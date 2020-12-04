The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) are to launch two new trading boards in July at the earliest to help local and foreign start-ups, as well as biotech companies with great potential, raise capital and gain public awareness, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
The move is expected to encourage companies that have considered going public on foreign stock exchanges to stay in the home market and is supported by relaxed listing requirements, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The TWSE would set up the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB) to welcome start-ups focused on Internet of Things or artificial intelligence, biotech firms that have conducted Phase 1 clinical trial for experimental products, and firms with key component technologies, TWSE president Chien Lih-chung (簡立忠) said.
Start-ups applying to list on the TIB would be reviewed primarily by their market capitalization, instead of profitability performance, Chien said, adding that the minimum requirement for market capitalization would be NT$1.5 billion (US$52.32 million).
Biotech firms would not need a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to list and there would be no revenue requirements, he said.
However, the exchange would favor start-ups that have used the Series C funding process, as they are more mature and their market capitalization has been assessed by professional institutional investors, Chien said.
Examples of candidates that would qualify for the TIB include electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) and KKBOX (願境網訊), Taiwan’s largest cloud-based music service provider, Chien said.
If the share price of a TIB-listed firm remains below NT$3 for 30 days in a row, they would be delisted, he said.
STRATEGIC BOARD
The TPEX is to launch its Strategic Board, with companies allowed to apply to list if they receive recommendations from two securities brokers, TPEX chief executive officer Edith Lee (李愛玲) said.
Securities brokers would be punished by the TPEX if they help applicants hide information or give false statements in a public prospectus, Lee said.
The two new boards would be limited to institutional investors such as banks and insurance companies, and individuals with net assets of NT$10 million, as they have higher risk tolerance, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) said.
The FSC aims to have 10 companies listed on each of the two boards within a year of their launches, Chang said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT