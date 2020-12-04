Facebook Inc has played an “important” role in Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts, which has contributed to a stable domestic economy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.
Speaking at the virtual launch of the Facebook Made by Taiwan 2020 program, Tsai said that it has been five years since the US company established its Taiwan headquarters.
During that time, Facebook has become an “important partner” of the government and an “indispensable part” of many people’s lives, Tsai said.
Photo: Bill Chen, Taipei Times
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began late last year, Facebook has “not only assisted the Central Epidemic Command Center by providing users with accurate information, but also provided big data on population mobility to help Taiwan analyze its epidemic prevention strategies,” she said.
The company’s social media platforms have helped promote Taiwan’s epidemic prevention model abroad and “let people all over the world know that ‘Taiwan can help,’” she said.
Domestically, the company has not only helped people keep in touch amid fewer face-to-face meetings, but it has also played a vital role in the digital economy, contributing to economic stability, Tsai said.
The launch of Facebook Made by Taiwan 2020 follows a talent cultivation initiative — Made by Taiwan, Loved by the World — which the company launched in 2016.
The new program is an “investment” to assist with Taiwan’s digital transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the development of “new economies, new technologies and new talents,” Facebook said.
The company said it plans to establish Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops, and is rolling out augmented reality advertisements that would offer “more creative and interactive” ways for businesses to reach potential customers.
It also plans to hold workshops in Taiwan’s six special municipalities as part of its Instagram Academy program to teach young entrepreneurs how to use the platform effectively, it said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT