DBS Bank Taiwan (星展銀行) yesterday announced a collaboration with PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) to offer an online lending service exclusively for individual vendors operating on the e-commerce unit PChomestore Inc (商店街).
The service was launched after PChome chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) and DBS discussed how to help individual vendors secure funds for business expansion, DBS Taiwan’s executive director of cards and unsecured loans Calvin Lin (林群凱) said by telephone.
Many online shop owners face difficulty obtaining a loan online.
Photo courtesy of DBS Bank Taiwan
DBS hopes its new service would help online shop owners continue growing and seize more business opportunities, DBS general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) said in a statement.
Although many local banks have started online lending service to attract individual consumers and to boost their personal loan business, DBS’s service would be very different from them, as it features a five-minute application and utilization of an application programming interface (API), Lin said.
“Prospective borrowers would not need to submit any files or documents except for a photograph of their identity card for authentication, as we will directly obtain their data by employing our API solutions, which will need their approval first, of course,” he said.
The bank has developed a system to automatically analyze applicants’ credit profiles and credit risk based on data from PChome and the Joint Credit Information Center to decide how much it should grant and how high the interest rates should be, a process that would be completed within five minutes, he said.
Many factors would be considered in the analysis, including sales volumes that individual vendors generate on the e-commerce platform, how long they have been operating and other operational behaviors that help define credit risk, Lin said.
“It is the first time a bank has partnered with an e-commerce firm to provide such lending services in Taiwan,” he said.
Individual vendors do not have to be existing clients of DBS before applying for the loans, he said.
“Our service is expected to create a win-win situation, in which we can gain new clients, store owners can have sufficient funds for business expansions and PChome benefits from more shop partners on its platform,” Lin said.
The bank allows borrowers to repay loans at any time to provide more fund management flexibility, while the interest rates — depending on the borrower’s credit rating — would be as low as 2.68 percent, lower than rates that banks set for personal loans, he said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT