A federal judge on Wednesday last week refused to approve Bayer AG’s US$650 million settlement of claims by about 2,500 US cities, counties and ports over pollution from polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB).
US District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said that the broad scope of the release of legal liabilities for Bayer in the settlement was a problem.
The judge said that he could not approve an accord that shielded Bayer from claims by people or entities not included in the lawsuit.
Photo: Reuters
The ruling is a blow to Bayer’s efforts, in a US$12 billion proposal that it announced in June, to resolve lingering litigation exposure that the company inherited when it acquired Monsanto Co in 2018.
Bayer would work with the plaintiffs to resolve Olguin’s concerns, it said in an e-mailed statement, adding that it plans to file a revised agreement before the end of the year.
The ruling is “a surprise setback for Bayer,” Susquehanna Financial Group litigation analyst Tom Claps said in an e-mail.
While Olguin’s concerns are “manageable,” Claps said, Bayer is “still facing other PCB litigation nationwide,” including more possible lawsuits from states.
A group of 21 attorneys general, including those from California, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Michigan, had raised concerns with the judge that the settlement might block them from pursuing their own legal actions against Bayer.
Cities — including Seattle; San Diego and Oakland, California; and Portland, Oregon — had sued Monsanto, the exclusive maker of PCBs used to cool heavy-duty electrical equipment for more than 40 years, prior to the acquisition by Bayer, which left it to deal with the pollution problems tied to the chemicals.
Separately, a federal judge in San Francisco this month lifted a pause on suits alleging that Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide causes cancer.
With thousands of cases still unresolved even after Bayer announced a settlement plan in June, US District Judge Vince Chhabria set a Jan. 25 hearing to get trials restarted.
Bayer lost three Roundup trials in 2018 and last year with average awards of almost US$50 million per plaintiff that sent its stock into a downward spiral.
The company yesterday said that it raised US$1.6 billion by selling most of its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc, shoring up cash as it faces legal bills over Roundup.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco