Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), which sells its products under the brandname KYMCO, yesterday unveiled a new electric sport scooter, dubbed F9, to target eco-conscious riders.
The F9 is the first electric scooter designed by the company from scratch, it said.
The nation’s biggest manufacturer of gas-powered scooters, Kwang Yang ventured into electric scooters about three years ago by remaking its gas-powered “Many” and “Nice” series into electric ones. At the time, the focus was mostly on its battery charging system, called Ionex.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
“KYMCO’s all-new F9 model offers not only urban mobility, but also satisfies riders’ desire for a better steering experience,” company chairman Allen Ko (柯勝峰) told a global conference in Taipei.
The one-seat electric scooter performs better than a 150cc scooter, the company said, adding that most electric scooters sold on the local market are 125cc models, including those from Gogoro Inc (睿能創意).
The F9 is scheduled to hit the market next year, the company said.
Another electric motorcycle model, called RevoNEX, is to enter mass production at a factory in Italy, it added. Kwang Yang unveiled the concept vehicle at the Milan Motorcycle Show last year, targeting the global electric motorcycle market.
Aside from those two high-
performance electric two-wheelers, Kwang Yang CEO Ko Chun-ping (柯俊斌) said the company is to roll out new electric scooters for the mainstream market in the near future.
The company also unveiled two new gas-powered motorcycles and one gas-powered scooter.
Thanks to tax incentives and purchase subsidies, Kwang Yang expects the domestic scooter market to rise 12.2 percent year-on-year to hit a 25-year high of 1.01 million units this year.
The COVID-19 outbreak has also stimulated demand, as people try to avoid mass transportation to reduce risks of contracting the virus, the company said.
“Government tax incentives and subsidies are the biggest driver behind the growth,” Ko said. “Our shipments are capped by limited capacity. This year’s growth has greatly exceeded our expectations.”
As the Environmental Protection Administration is to stop subsidies for gas-powered scooters that meet its Phase 7 emissions standards from January, Ko said that scooter sales are expected to shrink by between 5 and 10 percent to between 900,000 and 950,000 units next year.
Kwang Yang expects its market share to climb to 34 percent this year from last year’s 33.4 percent, with total sales reaching 350,000 units.
Separately, Gogoro yesterday announced that China Motor Corp (中華汽車) is to join the “Powered by Gogoro Network,” making it the fifth member of the network.
Starting next year, China Motor is to offer new electric scooters under the company’s “eMoving” series that are equipped with batteries that riders can either recharge or swap for new ones.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,