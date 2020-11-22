Gold on Friday jumped after US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that his agency and the US Federal Reserve have enough firepower to continue to support the economy.
The comments came a day after Mnuchin called for several emergency lending programs to expire by the end of the year.
“Markets should be very comfortable that we have plenty of capacity left,” Mnuchin said on CNBC.
He also said that he would talk with US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about a strategy that could be used to approach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Spot gold on Friday rose to US$1,873.30 an ounce.
The surge in gold “is just based off his comments,” Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said by telephone. “When they can support it, that means there’s more money in the system.”
Still, prices dropped 0.77 percent for the week — the second week of declines — following positive news over shots being developed by companies including Pfizer Inc.
Global bullion exchange traded fund (ETF) holdings — which were crucial to gold’s rally to a record in August — are now at the lowest in more than two months.
While ETF investors have typically tended to take a long-term view of the market, the high cost of rolling futures contracts forward might have brought in more short-term traders, such as hedge funds into ETFs, said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulks commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd.
That has led to more “fast money” in the products, meaning a quicker response to changes in gold’s outlook.
Gold for December delivery rose US$10.90 to US$1,872.40 an ounce.
Other commodities:
‧ Silver for December delivery rose US$0.31 to US$24.36 an ounce and December copper was rose US$0.09 to US$3.29 a pound.
Additional reporting by AP
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is