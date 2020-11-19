The number of manufacturers seeking COVID-19-related government assistance declined sharply in the third quarter thanks to improving exports, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua (王美花) said yesterday.
Speaking before a meeting in the Legislative Yuan’s Economics Committee, Wang said that while there is “sharp improvement” in the manufacturing sector, the conference and exhibition industry still needs government support, probably through the first quarter of next year.
“We predict that the conference and exhibition industry will continue to be affected by the COVID-19 conditions worldwide,” Wang said.
“If we have money left over from stimulus programs, we will use them in the first quarter of 2021 to keep supporting this industry,” she added.
The ministry has been supporting local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by subsidizing their wages and operating expenses.
The first two waves of government relief covered all businesses, but “Stimulus 3.0” assistance, which started in September, was limited to manufacturing and the conference and exhibition sectors, while retail and restaurants recovered thanks to competent disease prevention measures.
With improving exports, some funds remain of the NT$15.6 billion (US$542.46 million) relief budget earmarked for the third quarter, the ministry said, adding that another NT$15.6 billion is earmarked for the fourth quarter.
“The ministry just began to accept applications for fourth-quarter assistance on Nov. 16, so we don’t know if there will be funds leftover — but we are optimistic,” Wang said.
Under the terms of the relief package, the ministry would subsidize up to 40 percent of companies’ full-time payroll, with a cap of NT$20,000 per month per employee.
The companies would also receive a one-time payment of NT$10,000 per full-time employee, unless they have received a similar payment under a previous stimulus program.
To be eligible, publicly traded companies must have negative earnings per share in the first half of the year or in the third quarter.
If there is money left in the program, support for the conference and exhibition industry would continue in accordance with the same terms in the first quarter of next year, she said, adding that the ministry would ask for more funds from the Executive Yuan if necessary.
