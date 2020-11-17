The number of furloughed workers in the nation last week continued to fall, declining by nearly 380 from the previous week to 11,317, the lowest level since late June, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
As of Friday last week, 467 companies had implemented unpaid leave programs, up 12 from a week earlier, with a total of 11,317 workers on furlough, down 379 from a week earlier, data compiled by the ministry showed.
The decline in the number of furloughed workers from a peak of about 31,000 at the end of June has come as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Most of the decline last week came from two medium to large manufacturers.
A metal and machinery company ended its furlough, enabling about 100 employees to return to full-time work, while about 200 employees returned to full-time work at a consumer goods manufacturer, Huang said.
However, some local manufacturers highly dependent on overseas projects are still struggling and have left their furloughs in place, as did some companies in the travel, wholesale and retail, and transportation and warehousing sectors, Huang added.
The programs typically last less than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the ministry said.
