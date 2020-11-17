Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) yesterday left for the US with a “small delegation” in preparation for Taiwan-US trade talks, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The first Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue is slated for Friday at 9pm. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and other Taiwanese officials would join the private talks through videoconferencing.
On the US side, the delegation would be led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach, who visited Taipei in September.
Photo: CNA
Before leaving, Chen told reporters that the talks would cover medical issues, supply chains, “5G clean networks,” science and technology, infrastructure, energy and other topics.
“The topics are broad because we are building a relationship between two important economic partners,” Chen said. “We hope to strengthen economic cooperation on many fronts.”
When asked about imports of US pork, Chen declined to answer, saying that specific trade issues are “not under discussion through this specific platform.”
“I am sure that our government has displayed our commitment to follow through on international promises. If it comes up, we will affirm how we intend to carry out our promise,” he said.
Chen said that the target of the talks is the US government rather than one particular party.
“This is a talk between two governments. It was only made possible with the support of US lawmakers and the American people,” Chen said. “We can anticipate that it will continue next year.”
