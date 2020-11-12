Bull markets drive up Fubon Financial earnings

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) on Tuesday reported a net profit of NT$6.38 billion (US$221.3 million) for last month, up 53 percent from a month earlier and 2.69 times from a year earlier, as its insurance arm took advantage of global stock market rallies to realize investment gains.

Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) posted a net profit of NT$4 billion last month, which accounted for 63 percent of its parent company’s total earnings, as it booked investment gains of NT$5.9 billion, which offset its foreign-exchange losses, company data showed.

Among the nation’s six major life insurers, Fubon Life was the only one that had not set aside additional foreign-exchange volatility reserves as of the end of last month, while major rival Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) has added NT$7 billion so far this year, the companies’ data showed.

A sign displaying the logo of Fubon Life Insurance Co is pictured outside the company’s headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Fubon Financial Holding Co remained the most profitable financial services provider in Taiwan in the first 10 months of the year, mainly driven by Fubon Life. Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei

With approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission, life insurers can transfer some of their net profits into their forex volatility reserves, a move that could stabilize their foreign-exchange hedging, but would also weaken their profitability.

Fubon Life’s volatility reserves stood at NT$11.4 billion as of the end of June, the highest among all life insurers, according to companies’ filings to the commission.

For the first 10 months of the year, Fubon Life reported an 80 percent gain in net profit to NT$49.3 billion.

This boosted Fubon Financial’s net profit during the same period to NT$74 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) hitting a record NT$7.

The financial conglomerate was followed by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), which posted a net profit of NT$3.7 billion for last month and NT$68 billion for the first 10 months, or EPS of NT$4.38, company data showed.

Cathay Life, the insurance arm of the nation’s largest financial firm by assets, posted a net profit of NT$2.07 billion for last month, flat from a year earlier, and NT$46.88 billion for the first 10 months, up 43 percent from a year earlier, data showed.