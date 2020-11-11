McDonald’s launching meatless ‘McPlant’ burger

AFP, NEW YORK





Fast food giant McDonald’s Corp on Monday announced that it was launching a new plant-based burger named the “McPlant” to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.

The brand has already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada in cooperation with Beyond Meat Inc, which specializes in vegan meat substitutes.

Such substitutes, like soya, have existed for a long time, but new companies, such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Inc, have developed products that closer resemble meat in taste, texture and color.

A sign promoting McDonald’s “PLT” burger made with a Beyond Meat Inc plant-based patty is pictured outside one of the chain’s restaurants in Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

The new line would be produced exclusively for McDonald’s and would be introduced in selected markets next year.

The restaurant chain has not yet said if it would renew its collaboration with Beyond Meat, only saying that it would reach out to third-party suppliers as with all its other products.

McDonald’s told investors that it was also considering plant-based substitutes for chicken products and for its egg-and-bacon breakfast sandwiches.

“We are excited about the opportunity, because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product,” said Ian Borden, who heads McDonald’s international operations.

McDonald’s still relies on its flagship products like the Big Mac, McNuggets and French fries, which account for about 70 percent of its sales in its main markets.

“As demand for the familiar in these uncertain times is more important than ever, the company believes these core classics will continue to be significant drivers of growth thanks to both their popularity and profitability,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The company also aims to put a new emphasis on chicken-based products, which are growing faster than the market for beef products.

Following the success of its spicy nuggets in the US, McDonald’s plans to launch a crispy chicken sandwich there next year.

To boost Internet sales, which have already grown significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group would also test a new online platform and a new loyalty program.

It would also build new drive-in only outlets and have lines dedicated to customers who pre-ordered their meals online.

The group saw its global turnover fall by 2 percent in the third quarter due to the pandemic.

That was nonetheless better than the 30 percent drop in sales in the second quarter, and the company managed to generate a net profit up 10 percent at US$1.76 billion.

Almost all of the chain’s restaurants remained open during the pandemic.