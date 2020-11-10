Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) is expected to see accelerated demand after brand clients launch new products, which would boost its “true wireless stereo” (TWS) earphones and gaming headsets, while the work-from-home trend should increase its enterprise headphone sales, analysts said.
Apple Inc launched its iPhone 12 models last month, while Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp are to introduce their Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 game consoles this week.
The demand for TWS and gaming devices would help Merry overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, when overall demand turned weak in the first half of the year and many projects were put on hold or delayed, analysts said.
“Merry’s revenue and earnings for 2020 might peak in the fourth quarter due to the peak season effect of TWS earphone shipments and iPhone speaker shipments, while sales of gaming headsets are expected to remain high,” Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) said in a note on Friday.
The company’s fourth-quarter revenue is estimated at NT$13.59 billion (US$471.47 million), up 34.04 percent from NT$10.14 billion in the third quarter, Capital said.
Merry last week reported revenue of NT$4.19 billion for last month, its second-highest monthly sales following a record high of NT$4.96 billion in September.
Headphones accounted for 72 percent of sales, while speakers made up 25 percent and others, 3 percent, company data showed.
In the first 10 months of the year, cumulative revenue reached NT$25.94 billion, down 16.99 percent year-on-year. Total net profit for the first three quarters was NT$743.96 million, down from NT$2.08 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share were NT$3.6, compared with NT$10.24 the previous year, Merry reported on Oct. 29.
Analysts said the demand for TWS earphones and gaming headsets is likely to continue into next year as more new products are launched by clients, while Merry has also penetrated Apple’s tablet, smartwatch and earphone supply chains.
Capital forecast a 12.57 percent growth in revenue and a 22.71 percent rise in earnings next year.
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in