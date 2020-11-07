Kuaishou Technology (快手) has filed an application for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), heading toward a listing that could raise as much as US$5 billion and beat larger rival ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) to market.
Kuaishou, or “fast hand,” reported revenue climbed 48 percent to 25.3 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion) in the first half of the year, underlining the scorching pace of growth of a Chinese short video market.
The Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊)-backed startup is angling for a valuation of US$50 billion in an offering as soon as the end of this year, almost twice its current price tag, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the deal has not been finalized.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Kuaishou’s impending debut raises hopes Hong Kong would continue to attract listings from prominent Internet companies, despite the derailment of a highly anticipated debut by Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團).
ByteDance itself is said to be in discussions to raise US$2 billion before listing some of its businesses in Hong Kong, potentially as early as next year.
The two represent a generation of private Chinese start-ups that have risen to the fore thanks to a surge in short video, challenging the dominance of Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴).
Kuaishou established its popularity among users in smaller cities and rural areas, with people streaming slices of everyday life from harvesting corn to slurping noodles.
It has since expanded to audiences in bigger cities, hosting content ranging from people playing video games to teenagers lip-syncing songs, much like ByteDance’s TikTok and Douyin (抖音).
Access to Kuaishou’s main app is free, with revenue generated from a cut of the tips users give their favorite live-streaming performers.
At US$50 billion, the company — last valued by Pitchbook at US$28.6 billion after a February funding round — would surpass SpaceX and Airbnb to become the world’s third-most valuable start-up, according to CB Insights.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and China Renaissance Holdings Ltd (華星資本) are joint sponsors of Kuaishou’s proposed IPO, according to pre-listing documents posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Web site on Thursday.
Tencent has a 21.6 percent stake in Kuaishou, and other backers include venture capital firms DCM, DST Global and Sequoia Capital China, according to the filing.
CEO Su Hua (宿華) has 12.6 percent, while founder Cheng Yixiao (程一笑) has 10 percent.
The company has been increasingly expanding into advertising and e-commerce. Its apps had 776 million average monthly active users in the first half of the year, the filing showed. Active users spent an average of more than 85 minutes daily on its main app.
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
A DIFFERENT BEAST: The 5G market creates more opportunities in smart manufacturing, healthcare and transportation, requiring more partners, Chunghwa said Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has built more than 3,000 5G base stations nationwide as of the end of last quarter, beating its construction schedule, it said on Friday. The company said that it was optimistic it would exceed its annual target for 5G adoption by the end of this year, as the number of subscribers has grown as expected and the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 models last month would further drive adoption. The nation’s largest telecom said it aimed to sign up 300,000 5G subscribers by the end of this year, and reach 1 million users within a year of