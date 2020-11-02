State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced they would lower the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective today, after keeping their fuel prices unchanged last week.
CPC said that it would lower gasoline prices by NT$0.5 per liter to NT$21.5, NT$23 and NT$25 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would be NT$18.9.
Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil decreased 5.69 percent last week from a week earlier, as global COVID-19 infections have surpassed 44 million, CPC said.
The selling in the oil market was also fanned by Libya’s quick resumption of oil production, the refiner added.
Formosa Petrochemical said that it would reduce prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.5 per liter to NT$21.5, NT$22.9 and NT$25 respectively, while premium diesel would drop by NT$0.4 to NT$18.7 per liter.
In other news, CPC is to hike this month’s wholesale prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), effective today, it said yesterday.
The prices of LPG products, such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane-butane mixtures, would increase by NT$1.5 per kilogram, while automotive LPG prices would rise by NT$0.8 per liter, it said.
As a result, the price of a 20kg gas cylinder — most commonly used by households, restaurants and food stands — would be NT$30 higher than last month, CPC said.
The average price of LNG is to rise by 2.88 percent, or NT$0.16 per cubic meter, from last month, the refiner said.
The price hike translates into an additional cost of NT$4.8 to NT$7.2 for households that use 30 to 45 cubic meters of LNG per month respectively, it said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector