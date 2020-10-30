Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) yesterday reported that online sales of its hotel vouchers soared more than six times higher than last year, which it attributed to strong demand for domestic travel this quarter and beyond.
The group on Friday last week launched online sales of joint hotel vouchers at NT$2,900 (US$100.30) each, which can be redeemed at its 12 properties in Taiwan, using one to three vouchers, depending on the location, it said.
One the first day, the company saw online sales reach NT$35 million, more than six times the volume during the same time last year, reflecting sustained strong demand for domestic travel, the group said
Hotel Royal is also participating in the Taipei International Travel Fair at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from today to Monday next week, it added.
The vouchers are valid through March 17, 2022, longer than previous offerings, which also made them more attractive, it said.
People are eligible to receive an additional voucher for every 10 they purchase, allowing them to travel the nation in leisure, the group said.
The second-most popular products this year were the 600 limited packages featuring one-night stays at Hotel Royal’s hot spring resort in Yilan’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) and another night camping in a travel trailer for NT$15,500, it said.
The packages sold out in five hours, but the group is to offer another 150 per day at the travel fair, it said.
As the government is unlikely to lift border controls or compulsory quarantines anytime soon, local travelers are likely to spend their vacation in Taiwan next year and possibly beyond, it added.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector