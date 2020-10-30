Hotel Royal voucher sales soar on demand for travel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) yesterday reported that online sales of its hotel vouchers soared more than six times higher than last year, which it attributed to strong demand for domestic travel this quarter and beyond.

The group on Friday last week launched online sales of joint hotel vouchers at NT$2,900 (US$100.30) each, which can be redeemed at its 12 properties in Taiwan, using one to three vouchers, depending on the location, it said.

One the first day, the company saw online sales reach NT$35 million, more than six times the volume during the same time last year, reflecting sustained strong demand for domestic travel, the group said

Hotel Royal is also participating in the Taipei International Travel Fair at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from today to Monday next week, it added.

The vouchers are valid through March 17, 2022, longer than previous offerings, which also made them more attractive, it said.

People are eligible to receive an additional voucher for every 10 they purchase, allowing them to travel the nation in leisure, the group said.

The second-most popular products this year were the 600 limited packages featuring one-night stays at Hotel Royal’s hot spring resort in Yilan’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) and another night camping in a travel trailer for NT$15,500, it said.

The packages sold out in five hours, but the group is to offer another 150 per day at the travel fair, it said.

As the government is unlikely to lift border controls or compulsory quarantines anytime soon, local travelers are likely to spend their vacation in Taiwan next year and possibly beyond, it added.