Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) plans to prioritize boosting its profitability over expanding its fleet size, chairman and CEO Cheng Chen-mount (鄭貞茂) said yesterday, adding that the firm would seek to attract foreign institutional investors with healthy financial portfolios.
Among local container shippers, Yang Ming ranks second by fleet size, with 90 vessels and an operating capacity of 621,951 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) — only Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), with its 190 vessels and 1.25 million TEUs, ranks higher, the companies’ data showed.
Yang Ming has secured a 2.6 percent share of the world’s liner fleet, data compiled by Alphaliner, a France-based maritime consultant, showed.
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
“We used to focus on enlarging our capacity and would order new vessels in a bid to retain our market share, but it also resulted in capital expenditures that were too high. In the future, we will order new vessels under the premise that the new vessels could help gain new profit momentum,” Cheng told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
Yang Ming aims to lower its debt-to-asset ratio, which stood at 90 percent as of the end of June, Cheng said.
Institutional investors and foreign investors hold a combined 5 percent stake in Yang Ming, a figure that Cheng said he hopes to push higher.
Yang Ming would also like to hold earnings conferences quarterly, he said.
With a net loss of NT$885 million (US$30.61 million) in the first six months of the year, the shipper stayed in the red, but the loss narrowed from NT$1.94 billion a year earlier, thanks to rising freight rates and falling oil prices, the firm said.
The shipper holds an upbeat outlook for this quarter given excess demand in the market, Yang Ming spokesperson Shih Mei-chi (史美琦) said.
Although the fourth quarter is usually the slow season for sea shipping, it is not the case this year, as a shortage of containers has led to limited supply and driven up international freight rates, Shih said.
The freight rates for routes from Asia to the US are expected to remain high until the Lunar New Year holiday next year, he said.
The shipper had feared that sea cargo demand might drop at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it turned out that with more people working from home, orders for exercise equipment and home entertainment products have picked up — and all of those goods need to be transported by container ships, Shih said.
With the rise in freight rates and volumes, Yang Ming’s third-quarter revenue reached NT$38.85 billion, its second-highest revenue for a single quarter, it said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector