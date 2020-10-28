CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) has signed on to the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), becoming Taiwan’s first financial institution to join the industry-led initiative.
The Oct. 8 move, which requires the disclosure of portfolio companies’ greenhouse gas emissions, was a natural next step for CTBC Financial, which has been adopting new inventory measures in the past few years to assess the carbon emissions of its financial products, as well as help its customers with low-carbon transformation.
“Urgent solutions are required to address the risks brought by climate change,” CTBC Financial president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) said in a news release on Monday.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
The PCAF is important given that emission calculations serve as the foundation on which enterprises set emission reduction goals, he said.
The financial industry differs from carbon-intensive industries, such as the petrochemical and semiconductor industries, in that its emissions come primarily from portfolio companies, Wu added.
To this end, the PCAF was launched in Europe in 2015 and globally last year, assisting financial institutions in measuring and disclosing the greenhouse gas emissions generated by financial products such as loans and investments.
Its methodology measures the greenhouse gas emissions of portfolio companies or individual investment assets, covering collateral, real-estate loans, power generation project financing, and company equity or debt.
By signing on to the PCAF, CTBC Financial has committed to measuring and disclosing the greenhouse gas emissions of its portfolio companies within three years, while learning and sharing reliable carbon accounting methods and experience.
The Science Based Targets initiative has officially endorsed the PCAF’s methodology as a universal method for calculating and disclosing financial products’ greenhouse gas emissions.
With the addition of CTBC Financial, a total of 80 financial institutions worldwide have joined the PCAF.
The Taiwanese company’s participation in the PCAF is the latest in a series of moves bolstering the sustainability of its operations, guided by the spirit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.
In the past two years, CTBC Financial and its subsidiaries have voluntarily joined a raft of international sustainability initiatives.
In April, CTBC Financial signed on to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, while last year, subsidiary CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), joined the Equator Principles and announced that it would comply with the UN Principles for Responsible Banking.
In addition, subsidiary Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險) last year adopted the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI).
The insurer in July published the Taiwanese industry’s first PRI report with external assurance. It plans to release its first PSI report by the end of this year.
The pressing need for financial institutions to take greater action against climate change was highlighted earlier this year by the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2020, in which the top five global risks in terms of likelihood were all environmental — for the first time in the report’s 15-year history.
CTBC Financial said that by signing on to the PCAF and maintaining effective inventory of its products’ greenhouse gas emissions, it hopes to expand and use its influence for good.
Alongside these efforts focused on sustainability, the company has prioritized assisting clients with low-carbon transformation, rapidly responding to stakeholder concerns and fulfilling its social responsibilities.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector