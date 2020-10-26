Investment advisory agencies last week issued a “buy” rating for Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽實業) after the ready-to-wear apparel maker reported better-than-expected pretax profit for last quarter.
The company on Monday last week reported that pretax profit last month rose 9.9 percent from a month earlier and 5.2 percent year-on-year to NT$383.65 million (US$13.27 million), on revenue of NT$2.69 billion.
Its third-quarter pretax profit increased 104.6 percent quarterly and 21.7 percent annually to NT$1.03 billion, on revenue of NT$8.03 billion.
The company’s pretax gross margin was 23.5 percent last quarter, up from 21.9 percent the previous quarter, backed by further optimization of its product mix and increasing demand for high-margin products such as casual home wear and mask covers.
Last quarter’s results beat estimates by Daiwa Capital Markets Inc, thanks to its improving product mix, well-controlled operating expenses and greater order allocation from brand clients, it said in a note.
Makalot counts GAP Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Kohl’s Corp, Target Corp, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc among its major brand clients.
The companies have been accelerating their consolidation of suppliers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the US-China trade dispute, analysts said.
Makalot is expanding production lines and recruiting more workers in its Vietnamese and Indonesian plants to manufacture orders for Target and GAP, while its Chinese and Cambodian plants would focus on GU orders, analysts said.
Makalot also benefits from strong demand for products related to epidemic prevention and the company has already begun producing protective gowns and isolation clothing.
During the Medical Taiwan International Medical, Health and Care Exhibition held earlier this month in Taipei, Makalot said that anti-epidemic materials are in high demand and the company is targeting European and American markets where the pandemic has not been alleviated.
“We see the trend of product mix improvement continuing in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, on top of [Makalot’s] tightening capacity and rising order-share gain from key clients such as Target, Gap and Fast Retailing,” Daiwa said in a note.
With clear order visibility, the company is expected to see revenue grow up to 5 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms, with shipments forecast to increase by a high single-digit percentage from a year earlier, Daiwa said.
“We upgrade Makalot to buy from outperform as we believe it should be the key beneficiary of vendor consolidation in the garment space and on valuation grounds,” Daiwa said. “We lift our 12-month target price to NT$230, from NT$222.”
In light of the company’s strong third-quarter results, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) also revised its revenue and earnings per share forecasts for this year to NT$25.34 billion and NT$9.23 respectively, up from its previous estimates of NT$25.17 billion and NT$8.95.
“Considering the positive outlook from its clients’ recent financial guidance and the potential growth in orders during the first half of 2021, we maintain the buy rating with a target price of NT$234,” Jih Sun said in a note.
Makalot shares closed at NT$190 in Taipei trading on Friday. They have risen 20.63 percent since the beginning of this year.
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
LEANNESS-ENHANCING DRUG: Assigning a commodity classification to meat containing ractopamine could come under scrutiny by the WTO, the economic affairs minister said Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls to assign a product code for US pork and beef containing ractopamine. Facing a barrage of questions from lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said that giving meat containing residues of ractopamine a commodity classification code would sow confusion and could come under scrutiny by the WTO. “Ractopamine is not a [meat] product, it is an additive,” said Wang, when questioned by Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠). “If we had a serial code for every additive it would cause confusion. There is