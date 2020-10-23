Acer expands into air purifiers and AI translators

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Acer Inc (宏碁) must “think outside of the PC,” as the computer vendor unveiled a new array of products from air purifiers to an artificial intelligence (AI) translator for gamers, company chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), Chen said that the company would continue to diversify its product portfolio.

“Just as Taiwan cannot solely rely on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), Acer cannot just rely on PCs,” Chen said.

Acer Inc chairman Jason Chen holds the company’s new energy drink products, targeted at gamers, at a news conference at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District yesterday. Photo: CNA

At the company’s “next@Acer” online event on Wednesday night, it unveiled the Acerpure air purifier, which is retailing for as much as NT$35,000 (US$1,211), as the company seeks to build brand recognition in the home appliance market.

Acer also introduced SigridWave, an in-game live AI translator designed to handle gaming terminology and jargon for its Planet9 eSports platform, the company said, adding that it is also expanding its line of gaming monitors.

In terms of peripherals, the company released the Halo range of smart speakers featuring Google Assistant, the company said in a press release.

As for its core PC business, Acer updated its Swift, Spin and Aspire ranges, and added new models aimed at business users and creators, it said.

The company also unveiled a laptop designed through a collaboration with Porsche Design, it said.

Under Chen’s leadership, Acer has tackled unlikely projects from smart prayer beads to the Predator range of energy drinks, which are available at FamilyMart convenience stores.

“We created the Predator energy drink with gamers in mind,” Chen said. “It is doing really well.”