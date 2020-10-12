Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, last week reported record-high revenue of NT$5.92 billion (US$204.38 million) for the third quarter, up 10.85 percent quarter-on-quarter and 15.77 percent year-on-year, driven by sales in the medical, industrial and renewable energy segments.
The company’s third-quarter revenue beat Daiwa Capital Markets Inc’s forecast of NT$5.65 billion due to orders of ventilator to be used for treating COVID-19 patients, recovering vehicle demand and strong demand for solar and wind energy equipment.
Cumulative revenue in the first three quarters rose 12.22 percent year-on-year to NT$15.78 billion, which also marked a record high for the period in the company’s history, Sinbon said in a statement.
The company’s products include medical and healthcare devices, automotive components and industrial control applications, communication and electronic peripheral components, as well as cable assemblies for microinverters, and AC power and wind power generators.
“For the fourth quarter, we believe the revenue drivers remain the medical, industrial and green energy segments,” Daiwa analyst Helen Chien (簡君穎) said in a note on Monday last week.
Daiwa forecast revenue for this quarter would reach NT$5.06 billion, down 14.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, but up 26.0 percent year-on-year, compared with a NT$4.88 billion estimate based on a Bloomberg poll of analysts.
Separately, wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) also released its third-quarter revenue figure, which beat Daiwa’s forecast by 7.7 percent and was slightly above the Bloomberg poll of analysts by 1.4 percent, as the company’s monthly revenue last month continued to mark record highs.
BizLink’s third-quarter revenue was NT$6.06 billion, up 15.1 percent quarterly and 5.2 percent annually, according to the company, which produces wiring for battery management systems in Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedans, as well as docking stations and dongles for various information technology (IT) vendors.
In the first three quarters, revenue totaled NT$16.28 billion, down 5.97 percent from a year earlier.
For the fourth quarter, BizLink expects revenue to grow quarter-on-quarter thanks to improving automotive and electrical appliance orders, Chien said in a separate note.
Regarding its IT and consumer electronics segments, the company might see slightly higher orders of dongles due to the work-from-home trend amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as new models for docking stations in the first half of next year, she added.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month