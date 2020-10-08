Two firms invest NT$1bn in government initiative

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Elastic textile industry leader E.C.I. Elastic Co (二億企業) and air-conditioning contract manufacturer New Widetech (威技電器) have pledged to invest more than NT$1 billion (US$34.52 million) as a part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

So far, 672 companies have been approved to participate in the initiative, with investments totaling NT$1.1 trillion and more than 93,000 job opportunities expected to be created, the ministry said.

Firms have to be “committed” to smart, high-value-added manufacturing to be part of the program, said Ho Kun-sung (何坤松), chief operating officer and spokesman for the ministry’s InvesTaiwan Service Center.

In return, they receive some assistance with bank loans and in other areas, such as looking for sites and talent, Ho said.

E.C.I. Elastic plans to invest NT$500 million to build a new plant in Changhua County’s Fusing Industrial Park (福興工業區).

“E.C.I Elastics is a key strategic partner in Taiwan’s apparel market,” the ministry said in a release.

E.C.I. Elastics counts Wacoal Holdings Corp, Adidas AG, Nike Inc, Puma SE and Reebok International Ltd among its clients.

The company also produced mask elastic and belts for isolation robes as a part of the government’s “national team” for COVID-19 prevention.

The investment would create 15 new jobs, the ministry said.

New Widetech has production sites in Tainan and Guandong, China. It has factory lines for the assembly of dehumidifiers and mobile air-conditioners, and has invested in various component factories so that it is 90 percent vertically integrated, the ministry said.

The company’s major clients include De’Longhi SpA, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Co and Sharp Corp.

“The US-China trade dispute caused New Widetech to change its production strategy and move the production of the compressor, the heart of the air-conditioner, back to Taiwan,” the ministry said.

New Widetech plans to add a new smart production line for compressors and a plastic mold injection line to its Tainan production facilities, investing NT$500 million and creating 56 jobs, it said.