Largan revenue rises to highest in seven months

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Handset camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 1.9 percent month-on-month to NT$5.12 billion (US$176.4 million), the highest revenue since March.

On an annual basis, revenue decreased 22.31 percent, which market observers attributed to lower contributions from non-Apple Inc customers.

The company’s 20-megapixel lenses and other high-end models, which command higher prices, last month accounted for 20 to 30 percent of total sales, while its 10-megapixel lenses made up 50 to 60 percent and 8-megapixel lenses 10 to 20 percent, Largan said.

Largan Precision Co’s headquarters are pictured in Taichung on June 12, 2018. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

Third-quarter revenue was NT$14.79 billion, an increase of 17 percent quarter-on-quarter, but a 20 percent decline year-on-year.

In the first three quarters of this year, cumulative revenue fell 4 percent to NT$40.65 billion, company data showed.

Separately, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) reported revenue of NT$466.36 billion for last month, up 10.9 percent monthly, but down 20.66 percent annually.

The company said its computer products division was the best-performing unit last month, followed by cloud computing and network products, and component and consumer electronics divisions.

Third-quarter sales rose 14.3 percent sequentially, but fell 6.8 percent annually to NT$1.29 trillion, company data showed.

Revenue in the first nine months totaled NT$3.35 trillion, down 7 percent from a year earlier.

Hon Hai is a major assembler of Apple’s iPhones. The US company typically releases its new iPhones in September, but delayed this year’s new handset launch to Tuesday next week, the tech Web site Apple Insider reported.

Largan shares dropped 1.93 percent to close at NT$3,295, while Hon Hai shares rose 0.39 percent to NT$77.7 in Taipei trading yesterday.