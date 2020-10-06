Handset camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 1.9 percent month-on-month to NT$5.12 billion (US$176.4 million), the highest revenue since March.
On an annual basis, revenue decreased 22.31 percent, which market observers attributed to lower contributions from non-Apple Inc customers.
The company’s 20-megapixel lenses and other high-end models, which command higher prices, last month accounted for 20 to 30 percent of total sales, while its 10-megapixel lenses made up 50 to 60 percent and 8-megapixel lenses 10 to 20 percent, Largan said.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Third-quarter revenue was NT$14.79 billion, an increase of 17 percent quarter-on-quarter, but a 20 percent decline year-on-year.
In the first three quarters of this year, cumulative revenue fell 4 percent to NT$40.65 billion, company data showed.
Separately, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) reported revenue of NT$466.36 billion for last month, up 10.9 percent monthly, but down 20.66 percent annually.
The company said its computer products division was the best-performing unit last month, followed by cloud computing and network products, and component and consumer electronics divisions.
Third-quarter sales rose 14.3 percent sequentially, but fell 6.8 percent annually to NT$1.29 trillion, company data showed.
Revenue in the first nine months totaled NT$3.35 trillion, down 7 percent from a year earlier.
Hon Hai is a major assembler of Apple’s iPhones. The US company typically releases its new iPhones in September, but delayed this year’s new handset launch to Tuesday next week, the tech Web site Apple Insider reported.
Largan shares dropped 1.93 percent to close at NT$3,295, while Hon Hai shares rose 0.39 percent to NT$77.7 in Taipei trading yesterday.
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred