Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), a supplier of probe cards used for silicon wafer testing, is cautiously optimistic about its business outlook for next year, bolstered by robust demand for vertical probe cards (VPC) and testing demand for high-performance-computing (HPC) chips, a company official said yesterday.
Revenue from the high-margin VPC business is expected to grow by a double-digit percentage next year compared with this year, which would boost VPC’s contribution to more than 25 percent of overall revenue, CHPT president Scott Huang (黃水可) told reporters on the sidelines of a media briefing in Taipei.
The company reported NT$1.06 billion (US$36.16 million) in revenue last quarter, with VPC accounting for 22 percent.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
“We are cautiously optimistic about next year’s business,” Huang said. “The main growth drivers are VPC and HPC.”
CHPT plans to boost its needle planting machines’ monthly capacity by more than 66 percent before the end of the year to 1 million pins from 600,000 pins now, Huang said.
Testing demand for 5G-related chips are also on the rise, as 5G smartphone production is forecast to surge to more than 500 million units next year from an estimated 206 million units this year, he said.
CHPT is also gaining new customers in other fields, as a growing number of companies worldwide are attempting to develop their own chips, he added.
CHPT said it has a good chance to break into the world’s top 10 probe card suppliers this year, after ranking 18th last year.
Asked about order losses from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ export restrictions, Huang said that orders from new customers would fill the void left by the Chinese company, although the adjustments might take some time.
CHPT counts the world’s two major 5G chip suppliers — Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) — among its top clients.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the sole chip supplier to Apple Inc’s iPhone series, is also a customer.
Gross margin rose to 54.1 percent last quarter, from 52.6 percent in the first quarter and 51.9 percent in the second quarter of last year, company data showed.
Gross margin next year is forecast to range between 50 and 55 percent, Huang said.
CHPT said that it set up a smart automation business group earlier this month.
The company is showcasing its smart manufacturing solutions using artificial intelligence technology at the three-day through today in Taipei.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
DIGITAL COMMERCE: In 2016, only 2 percent of orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that has risen to 10 percent, Foodpanda Taiwan Co operations director Nick Yu said Online food delivery platforms have seen explosive growth in Taiwan this year, helped by business opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, company executives said at a digital commerce conference in Taipei yesterday. When the threat of COVID-19 kept people from going out to eat, more people experimented with ordering food deliveries online, Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) operations director Nick Yu (余岳勳) said. Foodpanda started operations in Taiwan in 2012. “We experienced 5,000 percent growth in the past 24 months,” Yu said. “That’s more than the previous six years combined.” In 2016, only 2 percent of food orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that