GoShare Taiwan Ltd (睿能數位服務), an electric scooter sharing service provider, yesterday said it is partnering with nine enterprises to provide tailor-made scooter sharing and rental fleets to broaden the scope of its services.
GoShare, a subsidiary of electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), said that its new enterprise partners aim to accumulate 1 million trips in the first year of the service’s launch.
That would reduce carbon emissions in Taiwan by approximately 350,000kg, GoShare head Henry Chiang (姜家煒) said in a statement.
Goshare’s new partners include Visa Taiwan Co (台灣威士卡), Microsoft Corp, Domino’s Pizza, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) and Breeze Group (微風集團), Chiang said.
Breeze Group, which operates five department stores in Taiwan, said it would encourage its employees to use GoShare’s electric scooters to run errands or for their daily commute.
In addition to fleet rentals, GoShare said it offers fleet management services, scooter maintenance services and data collection, such as usage records of employees.
The new “GoShare for Business” project is to be launched on Tuesday next week, it said.
Since its debut in August last year, GoShare has accumulated 800,000 users who have made a combined 6.5 million trips, the company said.
Its electric scooter sharing services are available in Taoyuan, Taipei and New Taipei City, including popular sightseeing spots on the northern coast, the company said.
With the new services, GoShare is directly competing with Wemo Corp (威摩科技), which primarily provides electric scooters for enterprises.
Local rivals also include Hotai Leasing Corp’s (和運租車) iRent electric scooter sharing service.
