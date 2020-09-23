BEVERAGES
Luckin fined for false sales
Chinese chain Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡) is among a group of 45 companies hit with a combined fine of 61 million yuan (US$9 million) over a scandal involving false sales figures, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said yesterday. Luckin, Starbucks’ rival in China, last year increased transactions through fake coupons by 2.25 billion yuan and inflated its revenue by about 2.12 billion yuan, an investigation by the Chinese Ministry of Finance had shown. Additional probes showed that Luckin, with the help of other companies, falsely increased last year’s revenue, costs and profit margins, the state regulator added.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple lauds remote workers
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook said that he has been impressed by employees’ ability to operate remotely and predicted that some new work habits would remain after the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview at The Atlantic Festival on Monday, Cook said that he does not believe that Apple would “return to the way we were because we’ve found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually.” The comments contrast with the views of other executives, such as Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings, who has called remote work “a pure negative,” and JPMorgan Chase & Co chairman Jamie Dimon, who said that there would be lasting damage if workers do not soon return to the office.
AUTOMAKERS
Detroit show’s date changed
Detroit’s big auto show is changing dates again. The show is now to take place next year, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. Organizers had moved the show from January to June to take advantage of better weather and outdoor activities, including autonomous vehicle demonstrations, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the North American International Auto Show to be canceled this year. Show executive director Rod Alberts said that automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change.
INDONESIA
GNP revised downward
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the government has revised down its forecast for GDP this year to a range of 1.1 percent contraction to 0.2 percent growth. The government’s previous GDP forecast was a range of 0.4 percent contraction and 2.3 percent growth, down from last year’s 5 percent expansion, due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indrawati attributed the revision to weaker-than-expected economic activity in the second quarter. President Joko Widodo earlier on Friday proposed to parliament a budget for next year that assumes GDP growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent next year.
UNITED STATES
Debt to balloon by 2050
Federal government debt held by the public is to balloon to about 195 percent of the country’s economic output in 2050, from about 98 percent at the end of this year and 79 percent last year, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected on Monday. The CBO, in its annual Long Term Budget Outlook, said that increased federal government spending associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of budget deficits and debt. This year’s deficit is projected at 16 percent of GDP, the CBO said, adding that the share would fall for several years, but would begin rising sharply again by 2028. By 2050, the annual deficit is projected at 17.5 percent of GDP, it added.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.