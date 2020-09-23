World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BEVERAGES

Luckin fined for false sales

Chinese chain Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡) is among a group of 45 companies hit with a combined fine of 61 million yuan (US$9 million) over a scandal involving false sales figures, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said yesterday. Luckin, Starbucks’ rival in China, last year increased transactions through fake coupons by 2.25 billion yuan and inflated its revenue by about 2.12 billion yuan, an investigation by the Chinese Ministry of Finance had shown. Additional probes showed that Luckin, with the help of other companies, falsely increased last year’s revenue, costs and profit margins, the state regulator added.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple lauds remote workers

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook said that he has been impressed by employees’ ability to operate remotely and predicted that some new work habits would remain after the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview at The Atlantic Festival on Monday, Cook said that he does not believe that Apple would “return to the way we were because we’ve found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually.” The comments contrast with the views of other executives, such as Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings, who has called remote work “a pure negative,” and JPMorgan Chase & Co chairman Jamie Dimon, who said that there would be lasting damage if workers do not soon return to the office.

AUTOMAKERS

Detroit show’s date changed

Detroit’s big auto show is changing dates again. The show is now to take place next year, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. Organizers had moved the show from January to June to take advantage of better weather and outdoor activities, including autonomous vehicle demonstrations, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the North American International Auto Show to be canceled this year. Show executive director Rod Alberts said that automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change.

INDONESIA

GNP revised downward

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the government has revised down its forecast for GDP this year to a range of 1.1 percent contraction to 0.2 percent growth. The government’s previous GDP forecast was a range of 0.4 percent contraction and 2.3 percent growth, down from last year’s 5 percent expansion, due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indrawati attributed the revision to weaker-than-expected economic activity in the second quarter. President Joko Widodo earlier on Friday proposed to parliament a budget for next year that assumes GDP growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent next year.

UNITED STATES

Debt to balloon by 2050

Federal government debt held by the public is to balloon to about 195 percent of the country’s economic output in 2050, from about 98 percent at the end of this year and 79 percent last year, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected on Monday. The CBO, in its annual Long Term Budget Outlook, said that increased federal government spending associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of budget deficits and debt. This year’s deficit is projected at 16 percent of GDP, the CBO said, adding that the share would fall for several years, but would begin rising sharply again by 2028. By 2050, the annual deficit is projected at 17.5 percent of GDP, it added.