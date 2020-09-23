Singapore and Hong Kong were the biggest destinations for suspect transactions in Asia, even though the financial centers saw just a small fraction of an estimated US$2 trillion in potentially dodgy money flows revealed in a report.
Singapore processed US$4.4 billion in suspicious flows through banks, including DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB), the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) said in an investigation published on Sunday.
About US$4.1 billion was handled in Hong Kong by lenders including HSBC Holdings PLC and Deutsche Bank AG, the ICIJ said.
The two banking centers are followed by China and India in Asia in terms of the size of suspect flows, according to the report based on a trove of documents that was leaked to BuzzFeed News.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “closely studying” the revelations and “will take appropriate action based on the outcome” of its review, it said in an e-mailed statement yesterday.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said that it was also aware of the report, but does not discuss individual cases.
The territory’s framework for combating money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism is “effective and in line with international standards,” a spokeswoman said in an e-mail.
Bank shares were hammered by the revelations, which added to a litany of woes for HSBC, pushing Europe’s largest bank to the lowest in more than two decades.
Banks in Singapore also slid, with DBS’ shares extending their loss for the year to 24 percent yesterday. OCBC and UOB also closed slightly lower.
In an e-mailed statement, DBS said it has “zero tolerance for bad actors abusing the financial system,” but that it is “generally very difficult to delay or intercept money in transit given the impact on legitimate business” unless there are sanctions on names or account freezes.
OCBC and UOB said that their frameworks for detecting illicit flows are “robust.”
HSBC on Monday said it started a “multi-year journey” eight years ago to overhaul its ability to fight financial crime in more than 60 jurisdictions, making it “a much safer institution than it was in 2012.”
Deutsche Bank said that ICIJ raised “a number of historic issues” and those related to the bank are “well known” to regulators.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.