Virus raises demand for Sharp low-end displays

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Sharp Corp is to restart production of mid to low-range display panels to take advantage of demand generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharp president Tai Jeng-wu (戴正吳) said yesterday.

Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, Tai said that he expects another strong year for notebook computer sales thanks to demand generated by distance learning.

“This wave of demand took us by surprise, and most of it has targeted mid to low-range display panels,” Tai said.

Sharp Corp president Tai Jeng-wu poses for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

Although Sharp specializes in advanced, high-end displays, restarting its production of mid to low-range displays would better satisfy market demand and help to supply Tokyo-based laptop maker Dynabook Inc, its wholly owned subsidiary, he said.

Like many other laptop makers, Dynabook has experienced component shortages, Tai added.

The acquisition of Dynabook, which Sharp bought from Toshiba Corp in 2018, was a “strategic move” and a worthwhile investment, because the unit “became profitable within three months,” Tai said, adding that he hopes to take Dynabook public in Tokyo next year, as the subsidiary has been profitable for three years.

Sharp has acquired a mobile panel production facility in Ishikawa Prefecture from Japan Display Inc for US$390 million.

The relatively new plant would keep Sharp on the cutting edge of manufacturing new panel displays, Tai said.