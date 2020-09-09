Ministry to foster supply chain for 5G private networks

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said it plans to foster a “Made in Taiwan” (MIT) supply chain to enter the emerging 5G private network market for enterprises and build up the nation’s 5G industry by taking advantage of the open-source nature of 5G networks.

Private 5G networks are local area networks that utilize 5G technology for connectivity.

Hsu Dong-yang (許冬陽), director of the 5G office at the ministry, said that these smaller networks are ideal markets for the nation’s developing 5G industry.

Department of Industrial Technology Acting Director-General Lin Der-sheng, center, and representatives of local information and communication technology companies pose for photographers at a news conference in Taipei yesterday on the government’s plan to foster a “Made in Taiwan” supply chain to tap into the 5G private network market. Photo: CNA

“The 5G private network market is a great way to help Taiwanese network equipment and server manufacturers break the monopoly of larger manufacturers,” Hsu told a news conference in Taipei.

“There will be many field applications, including entertainment, transportation, medical and manufacturing,” he added.

The role of the 5G office is to connect local companies that make 5G-related equipment and to encourage the creation of new field applications, Hsu said.

At the heart of the MIT 5G private network supply chain is self-owned core technologies and other technologies developed by the Industrial Technical Research Institute (工研院), he said.

“We have transferred the small cell system technology to at least five network equipment makers and will announce the results by the end of the year. This year there are 90 companies in the 5G vertical integration application alliance,” he added.

Case studies of a few field applications were showcased at the news conference, including a patient-tracking app used by Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei and a system to decrease defect loss in metal manufacturing used by the Smart Machinery Promotion Office in Taichung.

The advantages of private networks are their stability, flexibility and privacy, Hsu said, anticipating the 5G private network market to reach US$18 billion a year by 2030.