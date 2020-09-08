Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





ELECTRONICS

Wiwynn shares slump

Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal.

ELECTRONICS

Unimicron reports blaze

Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at its factory in Kunshan, China, earlier in the day and the company was still investigating the cause of the incident. The company said that a fire broke out at Unimicron Technology (Kunshan) Corp (昆山鼎鑫) at about 10:50am, and it had evacuated all employees and reported the incident to the local fire department. The company said that the origin of the fire could have been on the top floor of a factory producing traditional circuit boards. The company was still assessing the losses and would reallocate capacity to reduce the impact on its customers, a statement said.

ELECTRONICS

Demand boosts Yageo

Passive component maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday posted consolidated sales of NT$7.296 billion (US$247.1 million) for last month, up 4.1 percent month-on-month and 113.7 percent year-on-year. Yageo, the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor supplier, attributed the rise to increased demand from its customers, and a gradual improvement in production and capacity utilization at its factories in China. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has not eased and the macroeconomic outlook is still uncertain, but Yageo’s revenues and product portfolios have undergone structural changes,” the company said in a statement, adding that it would continue to focus on high-end applications to deliver stable revenue and growth in profitability. In the first eight months, cumulative sales rose 36.1 percent year-on-year to NT$37.79 billion, the company said.

COMPUTERS

Getac posts lower revenue

Rugged PC vendor Getac Technology Corp (神基科技) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$2.287 billion for last month, 7.14 percent lower than the NT$2.463 billion it reported in the same month last year. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$17.641 billion, up 0.9 percent from NT$17.485 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

ELECTRONICS

HTC eyes handset boost

HTC Corp (宏達電) last week posted revenue of NT$432.4 million for last month, up 52 percent month-on-month, but down 41.1 percent year-on-year. It has been a challenging year for HTC, with cumulative revenue in the first eight months falling 51.6 percent year-on-year. The company also lost president and chief executive Yves Maitre, who resigned on Wednesday last week citing COVID-19 pandemic-related personal reasons, a statement said. HTC chairwoman Cher Wang (王雪紅) has taken over as chief executive. HTC is to launch its U20 5G handset this month, which is to be sold on the HTC Web site and at several electronic outlets, as well as by the nation’s major telecoms.