ELECTRONICS
Wiwynn shares slump
Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal.
ELECTRONICS
Unimicron reports blaze
Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at its factory in Kunshan, China, earlier in the day and the company was still investigating the cause of the incident. The company said that a fire broke out at Unimicron Technology (Kunshan) Corp (昆山鼎鑫) at about 10:50am, and it had evacuated all employees and reported the incident to the local fire department. The company said that the origin of the fire could have been on the top floor of a factory producing traditional circuit boards. The company was still assessing the losses and would reallocate capacity to reduce the impact on its customers, a statement said.
ELECTRONICS
Demand boosts Yageo
Passive component maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday posted consolidated sales of NT$7.296 billion (US$247.1 million) for last month, up 4.1 percent month-on-month and 113.7 percent year-on-year. Yageo, the world’s No. 3 multilayer ceramic capacitor supplier, attributed the rise to increased demand from its customers, and a gradual improvement in production and capacity utilization at its factories in China. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has not eased and the macroeconomic outlook is still uncertain, but Yageo’s revenues and product portfolios have undergone structural changes,” the company said in a statement, adding that it would continue to focus on high-end applications to deliver stable revenue and growth in profitability. In the first eight months, cumulative sales rose 36.1 percent year-on-year to NT$37.79 billion, the company said.
COMPUTERS
Getac posts lower revenue
Rugged PC vendor Getac Technology Corp (神基科技) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$2.287 billion for last month, 7.14 percent lower than the NT$2.463 billion it reported in the same month last year. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$17.641 billion, up 0.9 percent from NT$17.485 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
ELECTRONICS
HTC eyes handset boost
HTC Corp (宏達電) last week posted revenue of NT$432.4 million for last month, up 52 percent month-on-month, but down 41.1 percent year-on-year. It has been a challenging year for HTC, with cumulative revenue in the first eight months falling 51.6 percent year-on-year. The company also lost president and chief executive Yves Maitre, who resigned on Wednesday last week citing COVID-19 pandemic-related personal reasons, a statement said. HTC chairwoman Cher Wang (王雪紅) has taken over as chief executive. HTC is to launch its U20 5G handset this month, which is to be sold on the HTC Web site and at several electronic outlets, as well as by the nation’s major telecoms.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were