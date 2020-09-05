Housing transactions last month totaled 21,686 units in the six special municipalities, an 8.1 percent month-on-month fall as some buyers avoided closing deals in Ghost Month, while others demanded bigger price concessions, brokers said.
However, that was a 24.6 percent increase from August last year, a sign that the property market has emerged from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although the virus situation continues to cloud the economic scene at home and abroad.
“For better or worse, some Taiwanese stand by the tradition not to transact during Ghost Month, which is from Aug. 19 to Sept. 16 this year,” Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾敬德) said.
The tradition accounted for the sequential fall in transactions last month, while the year-on-year increase was due to pent-up demand after the pandemic was brought under control in Taiwan, Tseng said.
Buying interest rose significantly in May and has remained healthy, Tseng said.
Taichung was the only exception after it reported 4,136 deals, a 1.9 percent advance from a month earlier, as developers wrapped up the construction of presale projects and turned over ownership to buyers, Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) said.
Taichung has experienced an influx of buyers attracted by improving infrastructure facilities, such as a mass rapid transit system, and the relative affordability of property, the broker said.
Prospective buyers in other municipalities began to show restraint after sellers raised prices, encouraged by excessive liquidity and low interest rates, Taiwan Realty spokeswoman Charlene Chang (張旭嵐) said.
“Buyers generally do not want to pay more, even though they want to own a home, which is reasonable in light of the lingering virus outbreak,” Chang said.
Taipei recorded the biggest monthly retreat last month, 14.3 percent to 2,477 transactions, followed by Tainan’s 11.8 percent decline to 1,982 deals and Kaohsiung’s 11.4 percent fall to 3,219 transactions, local government data showed.
The number of deals in Taoyuan fell 9.5 percent to 4,187, while those in New Taipei City decreased by 7.3 percent to 5,694 transactions.
In the first eight months of the year, housing transactions in the six special municipalities rose 1.8 percent to 153,225 units and the recovery is expected to accelerate with the advent of the high season, Sinyi Realty said.
In the absence of major shocks, housing transactions for the whole year could surpass the 300,000 units recorded last year, challenging a six-year high, Tseng said.
Local companies shifting their production facilities back to Taiwan from China is also lending support to the property market, Tseng and other analysts have said.
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be