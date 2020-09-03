Asus unveils new lineup for Republic of Gamers

VISUAL EXPERIENCE: People are spending much more time at home and gamers have been looking to upgrade their computer setups, an executive said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday unveiled a new lineup of gaming PCs and peripherals to offer a faster and more powerful video gaming experience as well as “status enhancements,” the company said in a press release.

“Recently, people are spending much more time at home working, learning and playing. With a greater focus on doing what they enjoy the most, a lot of gamers have aspired to ‘level up’ by adding peripherals or upgrading their PC components,” Asustek senior vice president Jackie Hsu (許祐嘉) said.

Hsu, who also serves as co-head of the company’s open platform business group and artificial intelligence of things business group, said that the company’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) products are designed to upgrade users’ gaming experiences with “meta buffs.”

Asustek Computer Inc senior vice president Jackie Hsu, center, and colleagues hold new Republic of Gamers products at an online launch event in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Asustek Computer Inc

ROG is an Asus sub-brand dedicated to gamers formed in 2006.

The new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series graphic cards would come with Nvidia Corp’s Ampere architecture, which was launched earlier yesterday by the Santa Clara, California-based company to improve visual experience for gamers and offer superior thermal design and performance, Asustek said.

The latest ROG offerings would also include monitors, wireless mice, routers and keyboards, as well as special headsets designed for e-sports, the company said.

Asustek has yet to release the prices for the latest range, but it is within a premium range, it said.

According to user “su0516” who posted on the Mobile01.com Web site, ROG’s reputation for being expensive is well-deserved.

“The place that ROG has in my heart is unshakeable ... but if you want to take it all home, just like Apple [Inc], you better have some deep pockets.”