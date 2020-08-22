Tesla Inc asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to market a short-range interactive motion-sensing device that could help prevent children from being left behind in hot vehicles and boost theft-prevention systems.
The California automaker is seeking permission to use unlicensed millimeter-wave sensors that would operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules.
Tesla’s device would utilize four transmit and three receive antennas driven by a radar front-end unit.
Millimeter wave radar technology has advantages over other sensing systems, such as camera-based or in-seat occupant detection systems, Tesla said.
The radar-based system “provides depth perception and can ‘see’ through soft materials, such as a blanket covering a child in a child restraint,” it said.
It “can differentiate between a child and an object left on the seat, reducing the likelihood of false alarms” and can detect “micromovements like breathing patterns and heart rates, neither of which can be captured by cameras or in-seat sensors alone,” Tesla added.
The FCC is seeking public comment on Tesla’s request through Sept. 21.
The automaker said that the FCC in 2018 granted a similar request for a device of Alphabet Inc’s Google that works under identical operating parameters.
Tesla’s market value has surpassed retail behemoth Walmart Inc after an astounding surge in its shares over the past five months.
The stock, which touched a low of about US$350 in March, has almost quintupled since then and crossed US$2,000 on Thursday, more than 10 times the level it was trading at this time last year and closing at records on four of the past five trading days.
The relentless rally led Tesla to announce plans to split the stock to make it more accessible to individual holders, a move that can drive up demand for the shares.
The stock will start trading on the five-for-one split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.
Each stockholder of record by the close of business yesterday received four additional shares of common stock for each one that they owned.
