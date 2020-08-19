China yesterday denounced the US’ latest moves to curb Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) access to commercially available chips.
The changes announced by the US Department of Commerce on Monday build on restrictions announced in May, adding 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to an economic blacklist as the US seeks to limit adoption of the company’s 5G technology.
In an interview on Fox and Friends, US President Donald Trump said that he does not want Huawei’s equipment in the US “because they spy on us.”
Photo: Reuters
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government opposes the “discrediting” of Chinese companies such as Huawei and that the US “has been abusing their state power in the name of national security.”
Zhao called the US the “empire of hackers” and said that the move would only backfire.
“This is nothing short of bullying,” Zhao told a regular briefing in Beijing. “The Chinese government will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate and legal rights and interests of Chinese companies.”
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that the action was aimed at closing loopholes that the company explored after previous US actions.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it a “direct blow” against the Chinese Communist Party.
A Huawei spokesperson said that the company was still reviewing the impact internally and that it had no immediate comment.
The company has long rejected accusations that its technology can be used to spy on foreign nations or companies.
Despite the US decision, Ross said on Fox Business that talks with China continue on various levels.
The restrictions are likely to further affect Huawei’s 5G base stations and smartphone businesses, because it relies heavily on foreign chips to make those, further denting China’s ambition to play a key role in global rollout of 5G technology.
Huawei’s stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment are expected to run out by early next year.
Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB stand to benefit from Huawei’s further faltering in its 5G prowess, while domestic smartphone rivals including Xiaomi Corp (小米), Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) are likely to get a bigger slice of the Chinese market.
All chip companies working for Huawei, no matter where they are, will be subject to licenses, a commerce department official said, adding that even foreign companies would be affected as long as they use US design software and equipment.
That means major Asian and European chip companies, such as Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc (聯發科), Samsung Electronics Co, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV might need a license to continue shipping to Huawei, although the official declined to name any specific company.
There are few semiconductor companies in the world, including those in China, that do not rely on software from US-based Synopsys Inc and Cadence Design Systems Inc to create blueprints for chips.
Many companies that make physical chips, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) in China, use equipment from US-based Applied Materials Inc and Lam Research Corp.
Among Synopsys and Cadence’s customers, MediaTek has become a main chip provider to Huawei after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) said it would no longer ship chips to the Chinese company after Sept. 15.
That is due to US export-control rules added in May, which forbade companies from making chips based on Huawei’s design using US equipment.
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted a NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) loss for last quarter, its 9th consecutive quarterly loss, as its expansion into virtual-reality headsets has yet to bear fruit, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On an annual basis, that was an improvement from the NT$2.22 billion loss it registered in the same period last year, but on a quarterly basis, it widened from a loss of NT$1.68 billion in the first quarter. Second-quarter revenue was NT$1.34 billion, up 1.02 percent sequentially, but down 52.14 percent from a year earlier. Gross margin rose to 26.5 percent from 20.3
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
SHIFTING TIDES: From last month to this month, the Ministry of Finance has received applications to repatriate NT$2 billion to NT$3 billion every day, it said As of Thursday last week, the Ministry of Finance had received applications to repatriate NT$207.6 billion (US$7.03 billion) in overseas funds since a repatriation law took effect on Aug. 15 last year, the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮). The amount would be NT$210 billion if applications filed on Friday were included, Su told a news conference in Taipei on Friday. The legislature passed the Act on the Use of and Taxation on Inward Remittances of Overseas Funds (境外資金匯回管理運用及課稅條例) in early July last year. It provides a tax rate of 8 percent