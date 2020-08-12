Passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday reported that its second-quarter earnings surged to the highest level in about one-and-a-half years, thanks to rising demand for high-capacity passive components used in 5G smartphones, servers and computers.
Net profit jumped 40 percent to NT$3.3 billion (US$111.75 million) during the April-to-June period, compared with NT$2.35 billion in the first quarter and NT$1.42 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share climbed to NT$7.01, from NT$5.51 a quarter earlier and NT$3.34 a year earlier.
Gross margin rose to 44.3 percent, compared with 40.3 percent in the first quarter and 32.6 percent in the second quarter of last year.
Yageo said that it managed to boost its inventory to 60 days at the end of the second quarter to satisfy customer demand, compared with 30 days in the first quarter.
However, that is still well below a “healthy” inventory for the company, which is 100 to 110 days, it said.
For this quarter, the firm remains positive, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions, saying that revenue and profit would continue to trend upward due to the integration of newly acquired Kemet Corp and solid customer demand.
Kemet specializes in making passive components used in high-end 5G base stations, automobiles, industrial and aerospace applications, and medical devices.
The Kemet deal increased Yageo’s revenue 54.4 percent month-on-month to NT$7.01 billion last month.
The deal would help drive Yageo’s revenue higher this quarter by at least 50 percent from NT$10.02 billion last quarter, analysts said.
In the first six months of this year, Yageo accumulated NT$5.65 billion in net profit, surging more than 40 percent from NT$4.01 billion a year earlier, while revenue grew 12 percent from NT$20.97 billion to NT$23.49 billion.
Smaller rival Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) on Monday posted net profit of NT$1.93 billion for last quarter, almost tripling the NT$693.93 million it made in the first quarter. On an annual basis, net profit grew 31.29 percent from NT$1.47 billion.
Earnings per share were the highest they had been in five quarters, at NT$3.98, compared with NT$1.35 a quarter earlier and NT$3.03 a year earlier.
Walsin said that it expects strong demand from laptops thanks to remote learning and telecommuting trends to extend into the second half of the year, while smartphone demand is rebounding after its first-half doldrums.
In the first two quarters, Walsin’s net profit fell more than 31 percent to NT$2.59 billion from NT$3.78 billion, and revenue dropped 6.25 percent to NT$15.16 billion from NT$16.17 billion a year earlier.
‘BIG LOSS’: This year might see the last generation of Huawei’s Kirin chips, as their production would stop next month because they are made using US technology Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to US sanctions and would be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive has said, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from US pressure. Huawei, one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology and security. Washington last year cut off Huawei’s access to US components and technology, and those penalties were tightened in May, when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using US
’WHITE BOX’: The open platform would give local firms access to Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop 5G telecom equipment and tap into the global market The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday introduced a new 5G “open lab” in collaboration with US-based information technology and networking giant Cisco Systems Inc to address the rapidly growing “white box” 5G networking equipment market. The open lab will be a platform where Taiwanese manufacturers can access Cisco’s cloud-based mobile network to develop their own 5G telecom equipment, such as small-cell base stations, network switches, modems and Internet of things (IoT) devices, a ministry statement said. The open platform would allow Taiwanese manufacturers to tap into the lucrative 5G telecom equipment market, which was previously monopolized by Nokia Oyj, Ericsson AB
Nintendo Co is raising its target for Switch production to about 25 million units this fiscal year, people familiar with the matter said, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic keeps lifting demand and component shortages ease. The Kyoto, Japan-based company, which in April hiked orders to 22 million units by March next year, is asking partners to tack on another few million units, said the people, who did not want to be identified discussing internal goals. Assembly partners plan to work at maximum capacity through December. The new production target suggests that Nintendo is likely to outperform its Switch sales forecast of 19 million
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president